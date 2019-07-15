Woman accused of starting Albuquerque apartment fire appears in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman charged with starting an apartment complex on fire, injuring several people faced a judge Monday.

Cherlynn Martinez is charged with arson for Friday’s incident. She’s accused of using her stove and papers to start a fire in her apartment near Montgomery and San Pedro. The fire spread so quickly, nearby residents were forced to flee for their lives.

An infant and small child, along with an older man, suffered smoke inhalation and had to be hospitalized. Nearly two dozen people were displaced.

Monday in court, Judge Yvette Gonzales ordered Martinez remain in custody pending a pretrial detention hearing in District Court.

