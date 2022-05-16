ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death has died in jail. Forty-year-old Michelle Morgan was arrested earlier this month at the Desert Willow Apartments on Jefferson.

According to the criminal complaint, Morgan claimed her boyfriend Martin Miera stabbed her in the leg first, then she got the knife and stabbed him. But police say her story didn’t match up and he had 30 stab wounds in the face, neck, and Achilles tendons.

The state was fighting to keep her behind bars until trial, but during a court hearing Monday afternoon it was revealed that Morgan had died in MDC custody. KRQE News 13 reached out to officials to find out the cause, but officials cannot confirm that at this time as the investigation is still active.