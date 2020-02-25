Woman accused of speeding away with kids in car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant is out for the arrest of an Albuquerque mother accused of running from police with her kids in her car. According to a criminal complaint, an officer says he stopped Kari Arellano-Andablo on Friday near Carlisle and Montgomery.

The officer discovered she had a misdemeanor warrant out for her arrest. The complaint reports Arellano-Andablo had her three young children in the back of the car and asked her if she could call someone to pick them up.

The complaint says she then said, “forget this,” and sped away nearly crashing into other cars. A warrant was issued Monday on charges that include aggravated fleeing and child abuse.