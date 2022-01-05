Woman accused of shoplifting from Target more than 60 times

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for the person who stole from Target more than 60 times. A warrant is out for the arrest of Feliz Sanchez. She’s accused of stealing more than $37,000 from stores between September 2020 and March 2021 and that includes everything from headphones to cameras.

Story continues below

In at least two thefts, police say she pointed mace at security to getaway. She now faces several charges of shoplifting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES