Woman accused of shoplifting from Target more than 60 times

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for the person who stole from Target more than 60 times. A warrant is out for the arrest of Feliz Sanchez. She’s accused of stealing more than $37,000 from stores between September 2020 and March 2021 and that includes everything from headphones to cameras.

In at least two thefts, police say she pointed mace at security to getaway. She now faces several charges of shoplifting.