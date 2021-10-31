Woman accused of shoplifting $1,000 worth of goods from Albertson’s

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who deputies say admitted to stealing boozer and other items for a party is behind bars. According to the criminal complaint, Jaszire Urioste tried shoplifting nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Albertson’s off Rio Bravo and Isleta Saturday.

But she reportedly approached a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle in the parking lot and came clean. The complaint states she admitted to taking a bottle of whiskey, cereal, make-up, and other items for a party that night.

She also said she initially had a shopping cart full of stolen goods but left it in the parking lot. She then gave the deputy a fake name and later, revealed she had a warrant for shoplifting. She’s charged with felony shoplifting and concealing her identity.

