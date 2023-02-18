BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — A woman reportedly failed to appear at a motion hearing in December for sexual assault charges. She was arrested on Saturday.

Jaime Sandoval-Gonzalez, 31, was supposed to be in court on December 21 but didn’t show up.

Sandoval-Gonzalez’s accused of locking herself in a bathroom with an 11-year-old girl, giving her alcohol and tobacco, joining her in the bathtub, and touching her inappropriately back in March of 2020.

She was arrested on a bench warrant.

Sandoval-Gonzalez is charged with two counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor, false imprisonment, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. word on any additional charges for the failure to appear.