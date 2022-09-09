ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Brianna Garcia, the woman accused of setting up a drug deal where a man was killed, will remain behind bars until trial. Garcia is accused of setting up the deal at an apartment on Louisiana near Lomas where Anjel Varela was shot and killed in January.

She’s also facing charges for a string of shoplifting and aggravated assaults. That includes one in March when police say she fired six shots at the Walmart near Cutler and San Mateo.

Prosecutors filed pretrial detention motions in both cases and Garcia’s attorney told a judge Friday that she will not fight it. “Given the nature of the cases and the charges and the fact there’s two cases, we are going to consent to the issuance of pretrial detention order in both cases,” said Kathleen Rhinehart, attorney. Bobbly Lopez and Garcia’s girlfriend Danielle Cardova are also charged in Varela’s murder.