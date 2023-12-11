GRANT COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman has been arrested in connection to a house fire that killed two women in Santa Clara, New Mexico. Cassandra R. Brazeal, 34, has been accused of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated arson.

On Nov. 28, 60-year-old Sara L. Maes and 78-year-old Mary Lou Maynes died as a result of a house fire on Lincoln Street. A few days into the investigation of the fire, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department listed Brazeal as a person of interest in the case.

On Dec. 6, following a tip regarding Brazeal’s whereabouts, she was taken into custody. According to the arrest affidavit, text messages sent from Brazeal, as well as home video footage, helped lead to Brazeal’s arrest.

The state has filed for pretrial detention in the case. As of Monday, Dec. 11, Brazeal’s preliminary hearing is set for Friday, Dec. 15.