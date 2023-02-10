FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Ayianna Lewis, 18, the woman accused of running over a Farmington Police Officer and leading police on a dangerous chase, will remain behind bars until trial.

Last week, Farmington police were called to an apartment complex for a fight between friends. As police were trying to figure out what happened, Lewis allegedly put her truck into gear and hit the FPD officer, then allegedly speeds away with her friend’s child in the backseat.

Police say she dropped off the child as police chased her through Farmington. Lewis was eventually arrested after crashing into a mobile home. Friday, a judge rules Lewis will be held until trial.