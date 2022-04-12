ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman accused of recording a teenager being sexually abused and sharing it online has rejected a plea deal. Yarelis Cespedes, now 22 years old, was arrested back in 2019 after investigators say she recorded a man in the back seat of an SUV sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl, then shared it online.

She was charged with manufacturing and distributing child pornography along with other charges. The state offered Cespedes two plea options. “The first option was to account of manufacturing of a visual medium of a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. For all those counts to run consecutively for a total of 24.5 years with no other agreements or for a cap of 15 years at initial sentencing with no conditional discharge.”

On Tuesday, Cespedes rejected both deals. If convicted, she faces up to 47 years in jail. Her trial is set for July.