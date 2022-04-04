ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman accused of opening fire outside an Albuquerque Walmart is now facing 20 charges after being arrested in Oklahoma last month. On Monday, Brianna Garcia was indicted on charges including shoplifting and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Garcia is accused of shoplifting from a number of stores across the city including in February when police say Garcia ran from the Walmart near Cutler and San Mateo after she was caught stealing. They say she drove her blue Saturn in front of the store and fired up to six rounds at the storefront.

In other shoplifting cases, she’s accused of doing everything from firing a gun into the air, to dragging a police officer with her car. The Attorney General’s office says Garcia was arrested after being pulled over in Beckham County, Oklahoma last month. She will be extradited back to New Mexico.