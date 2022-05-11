ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 21-year-old mother already facing charges for severe child abuse is in more trouble. Stormy Torres was arrested for DWI after Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says she was driving erratically in the North Valley. Deputies say she had a bag of pills in the car and failed a field sobriety test.

Tores was released from jail last month to await trial on charges she allowed her boyfriend Steven Gallegos to beat her two-year-old son. The child was taken to the hospital by a babysitter in March, where doctors found broken bones and bruises all over his body. He also tested positive for THC.

Under her conditions of release, Torres was not supposed to drink or do drugs. She is scheduled for a hearing on those alleged violations next week.