Woman accused of killing husband after he tried to get in bed with her friend

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 74-year-old Santa Fe County woman is accused of shooting her husband to death and wounding her friend after a night of drinking. The woman who was shot told police she was hanging out and drinking at the home of Sheryl and Ken Alvin Graeb near Los Cerrillos Tuesday night.

She had decided to stay the night and told investigators Ken was trying to get in bed with her when Sheryl came in and shot him to death. The woman was also wounded. Graeb has been released on house arrest and GPS monitoring.

