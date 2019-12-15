Woman accused of hitting person with car and attacking cop released

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho woman accused of hitting someone with her car, then getting rough with officers, is out of jail for now.

Albuquerque police say a caller claimed Lena Dodrill intentionally hit her with her Jeep Friday morning three times in the Coronado mall parking lot.

The victim then said Dodrill got out of her car and hit her and her mother with her fist. When police arrived at the scene, she reportedly told officers she was the one attacked by two people in the parking lot. She then swung at an officer before being put in handcuffs.

Saturday, a metro court judge released her because of her minimal failure to appear history. Her charges include aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and assault on a peace officer. Online court records show she has no prior criminal history in New Mexico.