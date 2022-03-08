PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A 12-year-old New Mexico boy is recovering in the hospital after a hit and run over the weekend left him badly injured. The suspect, who the family says knew the boy, is now behind bars.

Sunday evening was a night that will haunt Erin Lopez forever. Her 12-year-old son Brandon had called minutes earlier asking her to pick him up from Legacy Church in Portales. “I stopped my car in the middle of the road and I said that’s my son,” Lopez said.

When she arrived, he was lying in the street with two police officers nearby. “They would not let me go near Brandon. They would not let me ride in the ambulance. They had me go sit in my car,” Lopez said.

He was eventually airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock. “He also has a broken arm, broken ankle and a couple collapsed arteries that are not letting blood go to his brain correctly,” said Peter Lopez, Brandon’s dad.

Portales police say the driver took off. But Monday, Erin received the call that someone she and her husband know had been arrested. “Me and my husband, we work at the same job, okay and so does… Christine worked with us and that job,” Erin said.

According to court documents, an investigation led them to 35-year-old Christine Shuman. She told police she turned her eyes away from the road to discipline her children ages nine and five, when she hit Brandon. Shuman told officers she panicked, hiding the car under a tarp after the crash because she did not want to get in trouble.

“I would’ve rather not known who it was, knowing that I knew who it was today,” Erin said.

Brandon’s family says their main focus now is on his recovery. “Right now, we’re just trying to put all of our energy towards Brandon so we can be there for him with positive emotions whenever he does come back to full consciousness,” said Peter.

“He will be friends with anyone, anywhere, anytime. Yes, he leaves an impact,” Erin said.

Shuman is charged with leaving the scene of a crash, causing great bodily harm, careless driving, and tampering with evidence. She’s behind bars, due in court later this week.