PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Portales woman accused of hitting a 12-year-old boy with her car and fleeing has been released from jail. Portales Police say 35-year-old Christine Shuman admitted to hitting Brandon Thompson Sunday evening as he walked from Legacy Church.

During a court hearing Thursday, Judge Christopher Mitchell released Shuman on her own recognizance until trial. Thompson remains hospitalized. His family says he has a long road to recovery.