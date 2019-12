ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The woman accused of helping mastermind a deadly armed robbery will stay locked up until trial.

Back in July, Calvin Kelly was lured into the parking lot of his heights apartment complex before two men robbed and killed him. Twenty-one-year-old Cynthia Salgado is accused of helping to plan the crime.

In court on Friday, Salgado pleaded not guilty to those charges. Judge Brett Loveless put her on a no-bond hold until trial.