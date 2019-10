ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A woman accused of defrauding a New Mexico business of thousands of dollars is facing charges.

Police say Brittany Lanier was arrested last week oin suspicion of filing more than $21,000 in false insurance claims on an apartment fire and stolen laptop. Authorities say she defrauded a Farmington insurance office of more than $1,500.

Earlier this year, Lanier was accused of stealing more than $11,000 from Special K Fitness. That case is still pending.