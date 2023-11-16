ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Yarelis Cespedes, the woman accused of recording a 13-year-old being sexually abused and posting it online in 2019, will stay behind bars until trial. The state asked a judge to do this after Cespedes tested positive for fentanyl and was arrested again earlier this month.

She’s facing charges of shoplifting more than $3,000 worth of merchandise from Sephora at Coronado Center. The prosecution asked a judge again Thursday afternoon to lock her up because of failures at pretrial services. “The fact that pretrial services has failed to monitor this defendant and failed to notify the court about violations of conditions of release we are only finding out about is extremely concerning,” said prosecutor Rebekah Reyes.

Pretrial services testified there is no timeline in which they need to notify the court of a violation of conditions of release. Right now, Cespedes’ trial is expected to begin December 11.