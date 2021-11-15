Woman accused of exposing herself at child’s birthday party

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say they have arrested a woman accused of exposing herself to children at a child’s birthday party. Police say 47-year-old Carolyn Archuleta went into the front yard of a home near Unser Blvd. and Blake Rd. SW.
The homeowner say he was having a birthday party for his four-year-old child at the time. They say Archuleta tried to punch people then began taking her clothes off, exposing herself to everyone at the party. She was arrested on charges including aggravated indecent exposure. Police say she has four prior felonies arrests including child abuse.