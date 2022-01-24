Woman accused of drunk driving crash that injured infant to appear in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman accused in a drunk driving crash that left a baby in critical condition is scheduled to be in court on Monday afternoon. Witnesses say Nicole Vargas was speeding down Wyoming Blvd. on Saturday night running red lights when she t-boned another car at the intersection of Marquette Ave.

In that other car was an infant who was dislodged from their car seat and found unconscious. The little girl was last known to be in critical condition with internal bleeding and head trauma.

When questioned, police say Vargas admitted she had drunk a six-pack of hard seltzer and was on her way to buy more alcohol. Authorities say she performed poorly on a field sobriety test and they’re awaiting the results of a blood test.

Police say Vargas was not hurt but her passenger hit the windshield during the crash and was taken to the hospital. Vargas is charged with causing great bodily injury by DWI.