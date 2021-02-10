Woman accused of coughing on healthcare worker files motion for trial

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico woman accused of coughing in a healthcare worker’s face is asking to not wear a mask in court. Joy Ebel was charged with battery on a healthcare worker for the alleged incident in December.

Ebel has denied ever coughing on the worker and has some requests for her pending trial. The Albuquerque Journal reports Ebel is asking to not wear a mask, citing medical reasons.

She also asks that the jury not wear them either so they’re not concealing their identity. She’s motioning to remove technology barriers and have the case be heard face-to-face.

