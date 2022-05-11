ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman accused of causing a police shooting is expected to take a plea deal, as soon as she finds a new attorney. Daniel Franco is accused of leading officers on a chase near Lomas and Washington in 2019. Police say shots were fired after his passenger and niece, 18-year-old Cynthia Franco, turned towards the officer, gun in hand.

Cynthia was supposed to enter a plea agreement Wednesday, but her defense counsel closed their practice in April. Cynthia has yet to be assigned a new attorney. The state says a plea agreement was sent to the defense, but they never heard back if it was accepted. Judge Bruce Fox ruled they will address the plea when Cynthia has new representation.