ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman is now being accused of helping a fake home inspector break into homes in Albuquerque.

An arrest warrant was issued for Haley Hyder, 31, after police say she and Philip Cotham Jr., 41, forced their way into two homes near Taylor Ranch on Aug. 15. Police arrested Cotham the next day while he was allegedly trying to burglarize another home in that area.

Investigators believe Cotham would wear a roofing company’s shirt and pose as a contractor inspecting a house before breaking in.