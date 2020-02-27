Woman accused of boiling puppies ruled competent to stand trial

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – A mother accused of horrific crimes against her children and family pets has been found competent to stand trial.

Martha and Timothy Crouch were arrested last June after several of their children reported extreme abuse. One of them even claimed Martha boiled a litter of puppies forcing the children to watch.

Her attorney claims the charges are outrageous. A trial date has not been set for Crouch.

Related Coverage: