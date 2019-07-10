Woman accused of beating children, torturing dogs, wants out of jail

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – A mother accused of horrific crimes against her children and the family pets is now trying to get out of jail. She says she has health problems that need attention.

Last month, Martha and Timothy Crouch were arrested in Aztec, accused of beating their children and torturing their pets. In a nine-page arrest warrant, several of the Crouch’s 15 children reported extreme abuse.

One of their sons says his parents had beaten, shot, stabbed, and even ran over him. A daughter told investigators her mother boiled a litter of puppies, forcing the children to watch.

“I’m assuming that since the allegations are more directly pointed at Martha rather than her husband Timothy, it makes sense that they might view Martha as someone that’s more dangerous,” said Eric Morrow.

Crouch’s attorney filed a motion Tuesday, asking she be let out of jail, due to health reasons. Her husband was released without bond, but she has to pay $5,000, and can’t.

“She has a host of medical problems. First, she’s in a wheelchair, so that’d be the first thing you notice about her,” said Morrow.

The motion says Crouch suffers “severe headaches” due to a lack of treatment” for her blood clots and low oxygen. Her attorney also said there have been many false accusations.

“She did not boil any puppies…they were sold to people. I have people who have pictures with themselves with the puppies,” said Morrow.

One of the adult children told investigators the family fled from state to state to dodge social services. CYFD says they found reports from several states including Alaska, Missouri, and Kansas.

That’s why a spokesperson for the San Juan County District Attorney’s Office feels Crouch is a flight risk. However, her attorney says that’s why he’s asking for an ankle monitor.

“The ankle monitor ensures the court that they’ll be able to keep her, if she takes it off she’ll automatically be charged with yet another felony,” he said.

The DA’s Office says it will be asking for proof of Crouch’s medical records, as her motion states her doctor hasn’t seen her in the last year. The state has not yet filed its response to Crouch’s request.

All of the couple’s minor children are in CYFD custody.