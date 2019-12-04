Woman accused of attacking police officer, stealing APD cruiser to stay behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque woman who punched a police officer in the face before stealing her squad car was in court Tuesday. Prosecutors argued she’s a one-woman wrecking crew who needs to stay locked up.

Prosecutors say Markeda Rivera put a lot of people in danger last week when she attacked the officer and stole her car. During her detention hearing at District Court, Rivera seemed to disagree that she’s a problem by rolling her eyes and shaking her head.

“The officers approached her when she was stopping in traffic, and laying in the street on Lomas. That’s dangerous for any other drivers swerving around her, causing any further accidents,” says Wyatt Dameron, prosecutor.

Cell phone video captured Rivera punching an officer, then making off with her police unit on Lomas, near Wyoming, last week.

Also mentioned in court Tuesday were Rivera’s battery charges from a February case. Police say she randomly hit a group of people in her car while downtown. She was released on pre-trial services for that case when she picked up these new charges last week.

That’s why the District Attorney’s Office asked the judge to keep her locked up until trial. Rivera’s attorney, however, argued she can be trusted while out of jail.

“She’s not had a felony conviction. She’s presumed innocent. She still has a place to live. I would argue that the court with pre-trial supervision, if you wanted some GPS monitoring,” says Public Defender, Christopher Sturges.

Judge Cristina Jaramillo ultimately agreed with prosecutors and decided River needs to stay behind bars. Rivera does not have a trial date yet for attacking the officer and stealing her car.

Rivera was also arrested last year after she trashed a leasing office at an apartment complex, destroying the furniture, and tipping over a 60-gallon fish tank.