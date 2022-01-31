ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A family is waiting four years for justice after a murder over $40. The suspect was charged with murder, but the charge was dropped. She was charged again and fled. On Monday, she faced a judge and the victim’s family is worried she’ll get another break.

Suspect Latrice Thomas’s attorney was asking a judge to let her out of jail on Monday. They say they’ve been down this road twice before and she needs to remain behind bars until trial.

Humbles sister, who did not want to be named, said, “Latrice was arrested once she fled they sent a warrant out. they arrested her again she fled she has not claimed any responsibility with this case.”

The criminal complaint states Hilarie humbles was shot and killed in 2018 after trying to help Latrice Thomas move and asked to be paid 40 dollars. Thomas was released once before on her own recognizance but fled to California where she was extradited back to New Mexico.

The family is worried if she is released again and is concerned she will run. “We wouldn’t be living in this fear she would have been arrested this whole time she would have been incarcerated every time we get a phone call from the victim advocate office for the district attorney’s office from the detective any of those 505 numbers trauma hits all over again,” Humble’s sister said

The defense argued today in Thomas’s previous hearings, the same evidence used to release her is now being used to keep her in and it’s not fair. Judge Jennifer Wernersbach did not make a decision at the hearing and could make one in the next 10 days.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the District Attorneys’ office for comment. They said “The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office continues to believe that Ms. Thomas still poses a danger to the community and should continue to be held in custody. We await the judge’s ruling on the preventative detention motion.”