Woman accused in murder of former Marine turns down plea deal

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The case against a woman charged with the death of a former New Mexico Marine will go to trial. Jeannine Willard and her boyfriend Francisco Gomez are accused of the 2019 murder of Matthew Gurule on the Belen mesa.

Related coverage

A plea deal was offered to Willard but she turned it down. Prosecutors say on Wednesday, the plea included a cap of 18 years behind bars. She faces far more than that if she is found guilty. Her trial is set for October.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Enter to Win

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES