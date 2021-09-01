Woman accused in murder of former Marine turns down plea deal

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The case against a woman charged with the death of a former New Mexico Marine will go to trial. Jeannine Willard and her boyfriend Francisco Gomez are accused of the 2019 murder of Matthew Gurule on the Belen mesa.

A plea deal was offered to Willard but she turned it down. Prosecutors say on Wednesday, the plea included a cap of 18 years behind bars. She faces far more than that if she is found guilty. Her trial is set for October.