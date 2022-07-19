ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman accused of neglecting her 16-year-old special needs daughter until she died will remain locked up until trial Doreaelia Espinoza was scheduled to have pretrial detention on her reckless child abuse resulting in death charge on Monday, but she waived her appearance.

Bernalillo County deputies say Espinoza took the girl to UNMH back in May, but it was clear the girl had been dead for some time. Investigators say the girl was severely malnourished, and her room was filled with flies, feces, and blood. Espinoza’s trial is now set for next year.