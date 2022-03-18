ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman suspected in a deadly wrong-way crash on I-25 that killed a police officer was back in court on Friday for two other cases that are strikingly similar to the latest incident. After this month’s crash near Santa Fe that killed an officer and a retired firefighter, prosecutors re-filed charges against Jeannine Jaramillo for two auto chases in September and October in Cibola County.

A deputy who tried to stop Jaramillo in September described chaos similar to the Santa Fe pursuit. He said multiple agencies joined the chase as Jaramillo swerved all over the road in a stolen car, driving against traffic, and narrowly missing other cars.

“The vehicle entered the city of Grants, the vehicle did run off several other vehicles who were on the roadway. The vehicle conducts several u-turns, gets on westbound traffic headed eastbound, wrong-way driving,” said Deputy Julian Armijo.

Authorities called off that chase as it approached a busy area of Grants. Eventually, Jaramillo crashed and officers caught up to her. That’s when she told them the same story she told investigators in Santa Fe, that a man was holding her at knifepoint and would not let her stop. But in both cases, there is no evidence of that man.

Jaramillo is accused of stealing a Century-Link bucket truck and again, telling police there was a man involved who was never found.