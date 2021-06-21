Woman accused in deadly DWI to stay locked up until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected drunk driver who police say crashed into an Albuquerque woman on her way to work, killing her, will stay behind bars until trial. Jennifer Munoz, 26, is accused of driving drunk, running a red light, and crashing into Janell Katesigwa last month at Tower and Unser.

On Monday, a judge called Munoz a danger to the public.

“She’s already exhibited that she’s already in terms of a DWI done the most dangerous activity that you possibly can and driving at those types of speeds on regular roads and it did result of loss in life of a completely innocent civilian,” said Judge Courtney Weaks.

Munoz was reportedly driving 90 miles per hour, almost 50 miles per hour over the speed limit in that area at the time of the crash. According to the criminal complaint, Munoz admitted to drinking. Officers said they found bottles of alcohol and a jar of THC in Munoz’s car and she blew above the legal limit.

During Monday’s hearing, Munoz’s defense attorney wanted the judge to consider other options, such as an ankle monitor, an interlock, or a suspended license, rather than keeping her locked up. However, Judge Weaks believed the best thing to do is to keep her in custody.

“There is no way even if I put her in the strictest conditions whatsoever, or tell her not to drive, put her on a GPS monitor, essentially put her on house arrest, I don’t think that those are strict enough to prevent something like this happening to another citizen of our community.”

Munoz does have a history of traffic violations including speeding and not having a driver’s license. She also has past shoplifting charges as well as drug charges. Munoz also has a history of not showing up to court following those previous traffic violation