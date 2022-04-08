ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman may have been smoking marijuana before a deadly crash, but deputies say she should have been in jail when it happened. Bernalillo County deputies say on Saturday, the driver of a pickup, later identified as 34-year-old Anna Cordova veered into the wrong lanes of traffic along Tramway.

Deputies say she hit a motorcycle, killing Danny Archuleta and badly injuring his passenger. Cordova kept driving and deputies caught up with her at Tramway and Cedar Hill where she was arrested.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies found what they believed to be a pipe and possibly marijuana inside the pickup. Deputies are testing her blood to see if she was under the influence at the time of the crash.

This isn’t Cordova’s first arrest. She has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2007 and has been booked into MDC 24 times. At the time of the crash, she had a warrant out for her arrest for not appearing at her bench trial in another case.

Deputy Angelina Navarro says she has arrested Cordova several times and she should have been behind bars when the crash happened. “It’s important to hold these violent offenders accountable because time and time again, things will continue to escalate and unfortunately and sadly, in this case, it ended up in a life being taken away,” said Deputy Navarro.

Cordova is facing charges including vehicular homicide.