ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge is expected to decide Friday whether the woman accused in a drunk driving crash that left a toddler in critical condition will stay in jail. Police say 42-year-old Nicole Vargas was speeding down Wyoming on Saturday, running red lights, and t-boned a family’s car.

A two-year-old was thrown from her car seat and was found unconscious. Her mother says she was left on a ventilator with a serious back injury and internal bleeding. Police say Vargas admitted to drinking a six-pack of hard seltzer and was driving to get more alcohol.

She failed several field sobriety tests. Friday afternoon, prosecutors will present their case to a judge in hopes of keeping Vargas behind bars.