ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jaitlyn Johnson accepted a plea deal Thursday. Johnson is the woman who threatened to kill her baby because a man was not returning her calls.

In an attempt to get a response from a man in California last May, police say the 26-year-old Johnson sent him a text threatening to suffocate her son if he did not answer his phone. The man called Albuquerque police to check on Johnson and her son at a motel on Central near Tramway.

Thursday in court, Johnson pleaded no contest to child abuse. Under the deal, the extortion charge was dismissed. Johnson faces up to three years in prison.