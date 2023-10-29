ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities have identified the person they’ve referred to as the “Wobbly Tire Bandit.” Albuquerque Police Department (APD) believes he is Abie Chavez, 37.

APD said detectives identified Chavez after victims claimed to have encountered a man who offered to help them with a “wobbly tire.” This was a scheme used to gain their trust before stealing from their vehicles.

Authorities believe Chavez was using his minor daughters to help him commit crimes. Chavez is also accused of stealing a car in Las Vegas, Nevada, and driving it to Albuquerque, where he was found with the vehicle.

Chavez was arrested for the stolen vehicle and warrant for probation violation. His children were located and given to the Children, Youth, and Families Department.

Officials are investigating the burglaries connected to the “Wobbly Tire Bandit” and expect to file charges for those crimes as well.