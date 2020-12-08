Witnesses say Albuquerque monolith taken down by group of people

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The global monolith phenomenon landed in New Mexico Monday, but was short-lived. Monday night video was circulating on social media of a group of people taking the monolith down. Witnesses say they were vandalizing it with sledgehammers before toppling the statue. Only a hole remains. Police were called out but there’s no word if any arrests were made.

The manager of REI said one of his employees saw three people placing the 10-foot monolith behind their store Sunday evening around 5:30 p.m. Mayor Tim Keller also confirmed via Twitter that a monolith popped up in Albuquerque. People were flocking to the parking lot behind REI Monday to get a glimpse and even a selfie of the monolith.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/598883806879726/permalink/3130080300426718/

Related Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery