Witnesses say Albuquerque monolith taken down by group of people

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The global monolith phenomenon landed in New Mexico Monday, but was short-lived. Monday night video was circulating on social media of a group of people taking the monolith down. Witnesses say they were vandalizing it with sledgehammers before toppling the statue. Only a hole remains. Police were called out but there’s no word if any arrests were made.

The manager of REI said one of his employees saw three people placing the 10-foot monolith behind their store Sunday evening around 5:30 p.m. Mayor Tim Keller also confirmed via Twitter that a monolith popped up in Albuquerque. People were flocking to the parking lot behind REI Monday to get a glimpse and even a selfie of the monolith.

