Witnesses recount what led up to the deadly shooting of Santa Fe basketball star

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – We are learning more about what led up to the death of an 18-year-old basketball star at a house party outside Santa Fe. The teen who hosted Saturday night’s party north of Tesuque told police it was just supposed to be a small get together but more and more people kept showing up. His parents were not around.

Witnesses say several fights broke out including one between J.B. White and a 16-year-old named Estevan Montoya. It’s not clear what the fight was about but witnesses say Montoya said something to White before they started taking swings at each other.

Montoya took off running with White going after him and that’s when witnesses say Montoya pulled a gun from his waistband and opened fire on White then took off. Others at the party put pressure on White’s wound until his friend put him in a car and took him to the hospital. Montoya is now charged with murder and the District Attorney is pushing to have tried as an adult.

