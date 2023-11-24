ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of people went out to the Coronado Center on Black Friday to do some holiday shopping, but that all changed when a gun shot rang out.

“We just ran once we saw the mob running towards us,” said one woman who was shopping with her daughter.

“I never experienced this in my life, I’m 35 and makes you not want go out anymore,” said another shopper with her son.

Fear, frustration, and confusion. Those were just some of the emotions people at Coronado Center were feeling on the busiest shopping day of the year. Albuquerque Police said they received reports of a shot fired around 3:51 p.m. “So we were in the vans and we were trying on shoes and my son has two different pairs on and hundreds of people start pouring in and shoving us and it was scary,” said a mother.

Police say at least one shot was fired when one of the suspects exited the mall. A heavy law enforcement presence was at the mall including officers with guns drawn and some who were directing traffic.

Witnesses recalled hearing the gunshot and seeing hundreds run. “Me and my brother were shopping at shoe palace and all of as sudden we hear a loud bang,” said one shopper.

“We were just buying some ornaments at the ornament store right across by the store and we saw a lot of people running and they were saying ‘shooter, shooter.’ And we took off running,” said the mother with her daughter.

Workers said holiday shoppers were even running into stores to get away. “Cause there was like people coming from the other side door and running through our restaurant,” said one person.

Police cleared the mall and later learned that two males got into a physical fight with two other males. One of the males then pulled out a gun and ran through the mall. When they exited, a shot was fired, police added.

APD said it is up to mall officials if they will reopen Saturday.