ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say they arrested a man accused of starting a fire in a home. Witnesses say 34-year-old Matthew Franklin threw a Molotov cocktail-type device into the home in northeast Albuquerque and started the fire.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue had to pin Franklin against a wall after he became aggressive. An arson investigator told them Franklin caused at least $10,000 worth of damage. Franklin has been charged with arson and concealing his identity.

He had also multiple warrants out for his arrest.