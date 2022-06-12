ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say they arrested a man accused of starting a fire in a home. Witnesses say 34-year-old Matthew Franklin threw a Molotov cocktail-type device into the home in northeast Albuquerque and started the fire.
Albuquerque Fire Rescue had to pin Franklin against a wall after he became aggressive. An arson investigator told them Franklin caused at least $10,000 worth of damage. Franklin has been charged with arson and concealing his identity.
He had also multiple warrants out for his arrest.