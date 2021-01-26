Witness testimony in obelisk case to be excluded due to police error

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An error by a police officer is the reason witness testimony in a Santa Fe obelisk destruction case will be left out of trial. Sean Sunderland was arrested back in October for his part in the toppling of the Santa Fe obelisk.

He is charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest. On Monday, a Santa Fe County judge ruled witness testimony can not be used should the case go to trial.

That’s because an officer failed to file a witness list on time and didn’t respond to the judge’s request. The Santa Fe Police Deputy Chief says despite the set back, he believes there is enough video and incident reports to convict Sunderland.

