ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The star witness for the state in the high-profile murder trial for the 2019 killing of Jacqueline Vigil has now been sentenced for his part in the killing. Isaac Ramirez-Soto was one of the first key witnesses to testify in Luis Talamantes Romero’s murder trial. Ramirez-Soto’s face was hidden in trial due to safety concerns. He was the only eye-witness to put Talamantes at the scene of the shooting.

In April, a jury convicted Talamantes of murder. He’ll spend the rest of his life behind bars. Ramirez-Soto pled guilty to helping Talamantes break into a car and stealing a tire for Talamantes’ Jeep in the hours before Vigil was shot. “I have made some… some mistakes in the past, and I’m willing to do like anything I can to like, stay here, with my family and my friends,” said Ramirez-Soto.

Prosecutors asked for just two years probation and conditional discharge something Judge Brett Lovelace approved. Vigil’s widower Sam Vigil also supported the decision. “I feel strongly that giving Mr. Soto .. an opportunity to really prove himself again,” said Vigil. He also said, “I hope that he can have a better life, I think he’s a young man, I think he will become a good citizen.”