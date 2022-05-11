LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The wife of New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan Arvizu is facing battery charges. Dona Ana County Deputies arrested Sheryl Arvizu last week after they say she punched her husband several times while inside a vehicle. A criminal complaint states she accused him of cheating. Sheryl Arvizu has since been released on her own recognizance.

The Chancellor’s office released a statement asking for privacy. They say the Arvizu family is dealing with “some deeply personal issues.”