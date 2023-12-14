ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The wife of a victim hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver is speaking out after the driver’s sentence was cut in half.

“Very generous and kind and had a very calm disposition…a very dedicated, passionate father of our two children,” said Jeanine Gamez. That is how she describes her husband, Joe Gamez. They were married for 21 years when everything changed in July of 2022 when Joe and his friend went for a bike ride.

“I got a frantic call by Eric a few hours later saying Joe was hit by a car,” said Gamez. Joe had been hit by a driver near Unser Boulevard and Kimmick Drive in Northwest Albuquerque.

The driver took off and Joe was taken to UNMH where he stayed for 11 days. “Every day for 11 days… we got into a routine unfortunately where I would go every morning and read to him, and pray with him, and play some music for him, and talk to him,” said Gamez.

That was until doctors came in with scans showing Joe’s condition wasn’t going to improve. “I just sobbed. I laid on Joe, and sobbed, and I said Joe, ‘I am so sorry that this happened to you,'” she said. “We made a super hard but right decision to pull him off the ventilator.”

Meanwhile, the driver of the car that hit Joe, Mollie Duran, was arrested. Initially facing several charges including DWI and facing 21 years, hiccups in the investigation led to her eventually pleading to two counts of leaving the scene of an accident. Duran was sentenced to nine years.

While disappointed Duran pled out without DWI charges, for Gamez, the conviction did bring some relief. “Satisfied isn’t really the right adjective as how I felt. I felt like once she was convicted of the nine years, the weight of grief let up a little bit. not much, but a little bit,” said Gamez.

But that all changed last week when Duran had a hearing to see if her sentence could be reduced. In the hearing, Judge Emeterio Rudolfo said he did not forget the harm done to Joe and his family but also shared that he felt for Duran. “When we had the initial hearing…I couldn’t sleep that night,” he said to the court.

He said at sentencing Duran had looked ‘defeated,’ saying it was an ‘appropriate response to what she had done.’ In this latest hearing to reconsider the sentencing, Judge Rudolfo cut Duran’s sentence from nine years to four years. “I cradled my head in my hands and I screamed. And I said Joe I am so sorry, I will fight. I will fight for you,” said Jeanine Gamez. She said she tried to speak in the hearing via Zoom that day, but had her camera turned off by an administrator.

Gamez plans to write letters to the Governor, District Attorney, and anyone who will listen to her case. She said the defense did not provide any additional evidence for the motion hearing but pointed to a case they said was similar.

She questions Judge Rudolfo’s decision to reduce the sentence. “He felt that she had a defeated look, and he felt bad, and he couldn’t sleep that night. So, it just seems to me the whole decision was made off his emotion. Where I sit here and I haven’t slept in 17 months,” she said.

While Gamez continues to share her case, Joe is still a big part of her family’s lives. “We’ll just reference him like oh, that’s something dad would do, or he would joke about, or he would be doing this right now. We always bring him up in conversation,” said Gamez.

That is especially true on Thursday, which would’ve been Joe’s 60th birthday. “I talk to Joe all the time. He was my best friend for sure,” said Gamez.

While Duran never pled guilty to drinking and driving when she hit Joe, part of her probation includes having an interlock on her car to prevent her from impaired driving.