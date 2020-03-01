Whereabouts of convicted dog-killer unknown

MCKINLEY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man convicted of killing his dog has a warrant out for his arrest.

Thirty-five-year-old George Milliken caught his dog with a metal claw trap and shot it with a crossbow after it destroyed insulation under the family trailer. It happened back in 2018 in Thoreau of McKinley County.

Milliken was sentenced to two years in prison and was supposed to start serving time earlier this month. However, he never showed up, prompting the arrest warrant.

If you know where he is, you’re asked to call police.