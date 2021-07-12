Whereabouts of 4th of July murder suspect unknown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is trying to track down a man accused of murdering his sister’s boyfriend during a Fourth of July celebration. According to court documents, the sister of Francisco Robles told investigators her brother is homeless and has a drug problem, and does not have much contact with the family.

But she invited him to spend the holiday with them at a home near Bridge and Isleta. Family members told police during the gathering, Robles attacked Javier Gandarilla without provocation, and cut his neck.

Gandarilla died from his wounds. Family members told police that Robles said he was on the run after killing two people with a car in Mexico where he is from.

APD would not confirm whether Robles is from Mexico or whether he is wanted there. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to Robles. If people know anything, they’re asked to call 843-STOP.