Wet bandit allegedly breaks into house, takes shower

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was caught earlier this month for breaking into a home, just to take a shower.

According to a criminal complaint, police arrived at a residence on Pajarito Road on December 6 and found 27-year-old Mart Chairez fleeing a residence on foot. Once apprehended, police noticed Chairez’s clothes were completely soaked, as he had allegedly broken into a house and took a shower.

A woman who lived in the home told police she saw Chairez hop the fence to her residence and enter through the front door. After a few minutes, Chairez was observed leaving the way he came in.

After being apprehended by police, Chairez was taken to University Hospital for self-inflicted injuries. A court summons has been issued for Chairez with a count of criminal trespassing. He has a previous criminal history of DWI and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.