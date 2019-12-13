Wet bandit allegedly breaks into house, takes shower

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was caught earlier this month for breaking into a home, just to take a shower.

According to a criminal complaint, police arrived at a residence on Pajarito Road on December 6 and found 27-year-old Mart Chairez fleeing a residence on foot. Once apprehended, police noticed Chairez’s clothes were completely soaked, as he had allegedly broken into a house and took a shower.

A woman who lived in the home told police she saw Chairez hop the fence to her residence and enter through the front door. After a few minutes, Chairez was observed leaving the way he came in.

After being apprehended by police, Chairez was taken to University Hospital for self-inflicted injuries. A court summons has been issued for Chairez with a count of criminal trespassing. He has a previous criminal history of DWI and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Submit a Display

Enter Today