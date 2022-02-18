ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide that happened on the west side overnight. Around 3:40 a.m. Friday morning, APD responded to the area of 57th and Iliff where officers found a man dead and bleeding on the middle of the road.

Police say the man had died from an apparent gunshot wound. APD has not identified the man or a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.