ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico teen accused of killing a fellow student at West Mesa High School will go before a judge Tuesday. Marcos Trejo,14, is accused of shooting and killing 16-year-old Andrew Burson Friday morning.

Due to his age, Trejo’s case will be handled in the juvenile court system, but prosecutors say they will push for a life sentence. Since he’s facing a first-degree murder charge, a New Mexico statute could still allow for him to be sentenced as an adult.

The court hearing is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. Prosecutors will ask a judge to keep Trejo behind bars until trial, arguing that he’s a danger to the community, and his actions on Friday show he has no regard for human life.