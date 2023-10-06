ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – News 13 has learned the identity of one of the West Mesa High School students arrested for having a gun on campus Thursday. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office learned that 18-year-old Omar Martinez had a gun while at school.

When deputies confronted Martinez, he had a fully loaded handgun with a round in the chamber. When they searched his bag, they found another 22 bullets. News 13 is still working to learn more about the 17-year-old student who was also arrested at West Mesa High School for having a gun on campus. Martine is facing charges for unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on school premises.